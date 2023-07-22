> News > Formula 1

Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd July, 2023 - 9:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 19 1:17.811
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:18.061 0.250
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1:18.067 0.256
4 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20 1:18.077 0.266
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 17 1:18.082 0.271
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 21 1:18.119 0.308
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1:18.190 0.379
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 28 1:18.234 0.423
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 1:18.350 0.539
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:18.489 0.678
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1:18.536 0.725
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:18.544 0.733
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 16 1:18.592 0.781
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 18 1:18.598 0.787
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1:18.649 0.838
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 21 1:18.776 0.965
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 14 1:18.814 1.003
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:18.828 1.017
19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 1:18.979 1.168
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:19.156 1.345

