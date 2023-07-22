Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 22nd July, 2023 - 9:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|19
|1:17.811
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:18.061
|0.250
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|24
|1:18.067
|0.256
|4
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20
|1:18.077
|0.266
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:18.082
|0.271
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|21
|1:18.119
|0.308
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|26
|1:18.190
|0.379
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|28
|1:18.234
|0.423
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:18.350
|0.539
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:18.489
|0.678
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|1:18.536
|0.725
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:18.544
|0.733
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|1:18.592
|0.781
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|18
|1:18.598
|0.787
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1:18.649
|0.838
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|1:18.776
|0.965
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|14
|1:18.814
|1.003
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:18.828
|1.017
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|21
|1:18.979
|1.168
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:19.156
|1.345
