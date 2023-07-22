> News > National

LIVE: Roll Racing Sydney – State of Origin

By Karl Begg

Saturday 22nd July, 2023 - 9:13pm

< Back

Roll Racing is the latest form of car event to hit Australia, check out the live stream of the Roll Racing Sydney finals tonight! Live from 9pm AEST.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]