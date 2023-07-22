Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 22nd July, 2023 - 2:17am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|1:17.686
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|30
|1:17.701
|0.015
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|26
|1:17.918
|0.232
|4
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:17.934
|0.248
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|30
|1:18.045
|0.359
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|29
|1:18.058
|0.372
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:18.085
|0.399
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|32
|1:18.105
|0.419
|9
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|31
|1:18.108
|0.422
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:18.182
|0.496
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|18
|1:18.279
|0.593
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|33
|1:18.319
|0.633
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|32
|1:18.377
|0.691
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:18.385
|0.699
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|1:18.504
|0.818
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|28
|1:18.746
|1.060
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:18.836
|1.150
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|14
|1:18.978
|1.292
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|18
|1:19.117
|1.431
|20
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:19.175
|1.489
