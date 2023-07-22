> News > Formula 1

Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd July, 2023 - 2:17am

< Back
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1:17.686
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 30 1:17.701 0.015
3 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 26 1:17.918 0.232
4 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:17.934 0.248
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 30 1:18.045 0.359
6 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 29 1:18.058 0.372
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:18.085 0.399
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 32 1:18.105 0.419
9 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 31 1:18.108 0.422
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1:18.182 0.496
11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1:18.279 0.593
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33 1:18.319 0.633
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 32 1:18.377 0.691
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:18.385 0.699
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 1:18.504 0.818
16 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 28 1:18.746 1.060
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1:18.836 1.150
18 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 14 1:18.978 1.292
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 18 1:19.117 1.431
20 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:19.175 1.489

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]