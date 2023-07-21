Doohan storms to F2 pole in Hungary

Jack Doohan has claimed his first Formula 2 pole position of the season in qualifying at the Hungaroring.

A lap in the closing moments of the session saw the Australian shoot to the top of the timing screens, heading fellow Alpine junior Victor Martins.

Such was Doohan’s pace, he was faster again on his next lap but, as his rivals were unable to improve, he abandoned a lap that looked even quicker than the 1:27.676s that put him on pole.

After the initial flurry of laps, Roman Stanek drew the red flag when he spun at Turn 11.

The Czech driver lost the back end as he rounded the fast right-hander, spinning into the tyre barrier on the outside of the corner.

Under the stoppage, Frederik Vesti sat fastest from Martins, while Doohan was seventh best.

With little to clear beyond Stanek’s stricken car, it was a short interruption and drivers were soon back out for their second runs.

Times improved with Martins emerging as the benchmark.

That was until Doohan’s third run of the session.

Heading out as the sun broke through the cloud cover which dominated the day, the Virtuosi driver banked a 1:27.676s to go fastest.

It pushed Martins to second, though the Frenchman attempted to wrestle pole back, going faster than Doohan to the first split.

The lap got away from him through the middle third, leaving him unable to better his Australian rival.

Even still, Doohan had it covered, ultimately abandoning a lap that was quicker still was it was clear his pole position was safe.

Vesti fell to third, while Theo Pourchaire will start Sunday’s race fourth.

Kush Maini, by dint of qualifying 10th, will start Saturday’s Sprint race on pole.