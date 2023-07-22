Abiteboul encouraged by Hyundai’s performance in Estonia

Three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars in the top five places after the opening day of Rally Estonia is a “pretty encouraging sign” for the remainder of the event, Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul has said.

At the end of the Friday leg, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kalle Rovanpera – who is aiming for a third consecutive victory at the Baltic fixture – holds a slender three second lead over Thierry Neuville despite running as first car on the road.

Neuville initially led the pack after the morning loop only for a mix of oversteer and understeer to drop him into the clutches of a fully committed Rovanpera, with the pair eventually swapping positions on the first afternoon test.

A further 9.2 seconds in arrears of Rovanpera is Esapekka Lappi – an indication of just how hard the Finn was pushing after a heavy a landing on the second test knocked the hybrid unit off in his car. Lappi conceded the malfunction, which was eventually remedied back at first service by engineers, was entirely his fault.

Sandwiched between Lappi and his team-mate Teemu Suninen on what is the latter’s competitive debut at the controls of a new generation Rally1 machine is the second Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 of Elfyn Evans.

Despite losing top spot, Neuville said he was “definitely satisfied” with Abiteboul saying he was of the same mindset ahead of Saturday, which consists of nine speed tests south of host city Tartu.

“It has been a pretty good Friday here in Estonia with two cars finishing the day in the top three,” admitted Abiteboul. “Of course, when you lose the lead it is slightly frustrating – but that is an element of motivation for tomorrow.

“Thierry was committed and strong at a rally that is not his favourite – and it looks as though the good work we all put into our preparation leading up to the event is starting to pay dividends.”

Abiteboul was equally complimentary of his number two and three points scorers, adding: “Esapekka had a very similar, positive day despite losing time with a hybrid problem.

“It was also an excellent start for Teemu in his first rally with the team – he is doing everything that we were expecting of him. Overall, it is a pretty encouraging sign for the rest of the weekend but as always, there are some long days ahead. But we’re really looking forward to it – with one eye on the skies.”