Bottas feels Ricciardo wont find it easy on ‘cut-throat’ F1 return

Valtteri Bottas believes Daniel Ricciardo will not find it easy on his F1 return at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

After 10 races of the current campaign, Ricciardo will jump into an AlphaTauri that is arguably the worst-performing car on the grid this season, and with the team at the bottom of the constructors’ championship.

With his undoubted experience after many years on the grid, Ricciardo will be expected to help develop the car and haul the team up the standings.

Bottas, however, feels that in the middle of a season, and going up against drivers effectively battle-hardened after 10 races will pose problems for the 34-year-old Australian.

Asked how he felt Ricciardo would progress, Alfa Romeo driver Bottas replied: “It depends on how Daniel performs.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy first couple of races for him because it’s been an intense season, everyone’s really used to the cars, and the gaps are small.

“But he’s a good driver, so I’m sure he will figure it out at some point. Let’s see, it depends on his performance.

“He’s got experience, and been in many different cars. I’m sure he will adapt, the question is how quickly.”

Like many observers, Bottas has conceded to feeling “quite surprised” at Red Bull’s decision to axe Nyck de Vries after just 10 races.

The veteran Finn, however, claims that Red Bull has a track record of being ruthless.

“Obviously, I’ve been following whether there have been talks or not,” said Bottas.

“But it’s quite sudden, and already before the summer break.

“It’s not the first time Red Bull has made decisions like this, but they obviously follow their view as to what is the best.

“Obviously, it’s really a shame for Nyck. It was quite a short first rookie season, unfortunately.

“But then it’s nice for Daniel, who clearly wants to be back, and now he has his opportunity. That’s F1 sometimes – pretty cut-throat!”