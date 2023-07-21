Teenage speedway racer dies after road accident

The Queensland Speedway kart community is in mourning after a non-racing related road accident claimed the life of a young star of the future.

Jett Lemon suffered critical injuries after the accident at Dakabin on July 18 in a single vehicle accident involving a Commodore utility hitting a power pole on Marsden Road.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He tragically passed away two days later after being placed on life support after suffering from post-surgery complications.

The 18-year-old from Kallangur in the suburbs of Brisbane was a popular member of the Maryborough Speedway Kart Club and had competed at events across Australia.

The club posted a tribute to Lemon on their Facebook page on Thursday.

“Sadly, today we lost one of our Club Members and Kart drivers Jett Lemon”.

“We will miss your infectious smile, personality and enthusiasm for Speedway. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kristie, Ryder and your entire family at this difficult time. You will be missed by all. Rest easy mate.”

Tributes flowed across social media on Friday, as friends and family remembered the young racer.

Drew Baxter said, “Today the world lost a racer and heaven gained a legend”.

A GoFundMe Campaign Started by a friend of the family has raised over $11,000 of its $15,000 target to help the family cope with the costs of his funeral and other expenses.

The page states “Funds raised through this page will be used to reduce the financial burden that Jett’s sudden passing has had on his family. It will help support the immediate needs of his mother and siblings during this difficult time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.