Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 21st July, 2023 - 10:42pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|13
|1:38.795
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|1:39.154
|00.359
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|10
|1:40.013
|01.218
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|13
|1:40.277
|01.482
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|1:40.687
|01.892
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|1:41.032
|02.237
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|1:41.142
|02.347
|8
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|1:41.363
|02.568
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|15
|1:41.416
|02.621
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|12
|1:42.706
|03.911
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|14
|1:42.906
|04.111
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7
|1:45.575
|06.780
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|10
|1:47.403
|08.608
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|6
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|3
|19
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|20
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|3
