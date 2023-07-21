> News > Formula 1

Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st July, 2023 - 10:42pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes 13 1:38.795
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 1:39.154 00.359
3 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 1:40.013 01.218
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 13 1:40.277 01.482
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 1:40.687 01.892
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 1:41.032 02.237
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 1:41.142 02.347
8 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 1:41.363 02.568
9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 15 1:41.416 02.621
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 12 1:42.706 03.911
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 1:42.906 04.111
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 7 1:45.575 06.780
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 10 1:47.403 08.608
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 7
15 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6
16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 3
19 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 4
20 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3

