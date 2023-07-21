Red Bull upgrades revealed ahead of Hungarian GP

The extent of Red Bull’s upgrade for the Hungarian Grand Prix has been revealed, with changes to five different aspects of the car.

The championship leaders headline the list of teams with new parts, though sister-operation Scuderia AlphaTauri also has a small suite for the Hungaroring event.

Red Bull has listed its upgrades, primarily, as reliability-related more than performance, with larger brake ducts at both ends of the car. There is also a changed sidepod inlet among other subtle tweaks.

Absent from the FIA-provided list of teams with new parts is McLaren, the Woking squad having introduced its package across the Austrian and British Grands Prix.

Speedcafe has confirmed there are therefore no new parts this weekend, though Oscar Piastri will receive the upgraded front wing used by Lando Norris in Silverstone last time out.

Red Bull

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Corner Reliability Enlarged front brake duct exit Enlarged exit to cope with the greater brake energy and low average speed of the Hungarian Grand Prix circuit. Rear Corner Reliability Enlarged rear brake duct exit with additional

winglets Enlarged rear brake duct exit for more cooling with winglets to add some local load and improve the exit condition suited the requirements of brake cooling at

the Hungarian circuit Sidepod Inlet Reliability A broader and shallower inlet to achieve a further

increase of the aspect ratio. Changing the aspect ratio of the inlet has improved the pressure at the entry to the radiator duct and therefore the cooling efficiency ahead of one of the more difficult circuits for car cooling. Coke/Engine

Cover Reliability wider sidepod from the inlet extending to the rear

suspension forward legs. Having revised the inlet duct a wider sidepod panel was necessary and utilises the greater inlet pressure to exploit the inlet improvements. This extends to the rear

suspension and revises the cooling air exit path. Floor Body Performance -Local Load Revised split line to revised sidepod, floor edge detail

revised to suit. The re-shaped sidepod has led to subtle floor edges changes to work with the upstream surfaces, which has extracted some more local load.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Reprofiled front wing flap and addition of full span gurney The specificities of the Budapest track layout are requiring a high downforce configuration. This front wing flap update simply gives the necessary aero

balance range authority.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing

Endplate Performance -Flow

Conditioning Front wing endplate diveplane lifted Lifts vortexes shed off diveplane which in turn interacts more favourably with front tyre wake, improving flow to the rear of the car. Front Suspension Performance -Flow

Conditioning Inboard suspension camber reduction Reduced camber improves flow quality along the chassis side and on to the front of the floor, resulting in increased floor load. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Increased rear wing tip side view cutout Circuit specific – larger wing tip cutout increases the mass flow under the wing tip, which increases local downforce and drag.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Bigger front wing flap that runs with the new front wing mainplane (used in Silverstone for the first time) A bigger front wing flap to rebalance the higher rear downforce level that we will use at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -Cooling Range The new engine cover has a larger exit area compared to the previous version. Part of the cooling setup options the larger exit area increases the volume of cooling flow exited from the bodywork.

Haas

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Flow

Conditioning As part of the in season car aerodynamic development, we have modified the outboard area of the Floor Body. The research work of the aero department this time have been focused in the management of the flow expansion of the car underneath affecting the shape of the component that is called “Floor Body”.

Scuderia AlphaTauri