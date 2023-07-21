How to watch: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Friday 21st July, 2023 - 1:30pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Hungarian Grand Prix from the Hungaroring.
How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Friday, July 21
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, July 22
Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 23
Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 24
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Driver
|Points
|Max Verstappen
|255
|Sergio Perez
|156
|Fernando Alonso
|137
|Lewis Hamilton
|121
|Carlos Sainz
|83
|George Russell
|82
|Charles Leclerc
|74
|Lance Stroll
|44
|Lando Norris
|42
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Oscar Piastri
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|Alex Albon
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Team
|Points
|Red Bull
|411
|Mercedes
|203
|Aston Martin
|181
|Ferrari
|157
|McLaren
|59
|Alpine
|47
|Haas
|11
|Williams
|11
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
