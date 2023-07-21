> News > Formula 1

How to watch: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st July, 2023 - 1:30pm

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Hungarian Grand Prix from the Hungaroring

How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Friday, July 21

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 22

Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 23

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 24

Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Driver Points
Max Verstappen 255
Sergio Perez 156
Fernando Alonso 137
Lewis Hamilton 121
Carlos Sainz 83
George Russell 82
Charles Leclerc 74
Lance Stroll 44
Lando Norris 42
Esteban Ocon 31
Oscar Piastri 17
Pierre Gasly 16
Alex Albon 11
Nico Hulkenberg 9
Valtteri Bottas 5
Guanyu Zhou 4
Kevin Magnussen 2
Yuki Tsunoda 2
Nyck de Vries 0
Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors’ Championship

Team Points
Red Bull 411
Mercedes 203
Aston Martin 181
Ferrari 157
McLaren 59
Alpine 47
Haas 11
Williams 11
Alfa Romeo Sauber 9
Scuderia AlphaTauri 2

