Grove raises big donation for Indigenous school

Penrite Racing/Grove Racing has raised more than $30,000 for the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School (MITS) following the Supercars Indigenous Round in Darwin.

The Grove Mustangs raced with a livery designed by former MITS educator Lorraine Kabbindi White at Hidden Valley and again at the NTI Townsville 500, in a continuation of the ties between the two organisations.

Now, Stephen Grove and Team Principal David Cauchi have presented the school with a cheque for $30,670.

MITS supports the education of Indigenous students from remote and regional communities in the Northern Territory and Victoria, and the value of the donation is enough to support two students through the programme for a year.

The Grove Group donated $15,000 and ACL $2000 directly, with an auction of the David Reynolds and Matt Payne race suits, plus products from sponsors of Grove Racing and the Penrite Honda ASBK team (Grove Hire, Gates, Snap On, Octane Events, Honda Australia, Dasher + Fisher, Copperbranch and Apex Steel), raising further funds.

Stephen Grove said, “We are proud to be partnered with MITS for a second year and to able to present this donation to Ed and Paul who do unbelievable work for the organisation.

“It has always been a priority for us that we try make a difference away from the track and we hope that this contribution can positively impact the future of the kids involved.”

‘Ed’ is MITS CEO Edward Tudor while ‘Paul’ is MITS Development Manager Paul Barcham, who attended the Hidden Valley event along with MITS Director Katrina Penfold.

Tuder remarked, “MITS feels so fortunate to enjoy this very generous support from Grove and Penrite Racing.

“We love this enduring partnership with the team and their sponsors. This donation will enable access to a great education for our young students.”

The Supercars Championship continues next week at the Sydney SuperNight, with support categories on-track from Friday, July 28.