F1 grid welcomes Ricciardo F1 return

The Formula 1 grid has welcomed the return of Daniel Ricciardo ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo makes his F1 return in place of Nyck de Vries at Scuderia AlphaTauri after the Dutchman was dropped by the team following the British Grand Prix – just 10 races into the 2023 season.

It prompted an outpouring of support for the Formula E world champion, with drivers equally sad to see him depart as they are Ricciardo return.

Max Verstappen

I spoke already quite a bit with Daniel last week. I could see he’s very excited.

Also after of course driving our car, so yeah, of course, it’s great to have Daniel back on the grid within the family.

On the other side, I’m also good friends with Nick so it’s also sad to see him go but unfortunately, that’s also how this world works.

I don’t think there are any hard feelings between the drivers, that’s just how it goes, but you have to move on.

There are a lot of other opportunities out there, it’s not only Formula 1 in this world of racing, so I’m sure everyone just you know will land back on its on his feet like normal.

Yeah, you move on and now the opportunity is here with Daniel again.

He had his little reset I think including Vegas so I think he’s ready to go again.

Lando Norris

I don’t know if I say I’m surprised that he’s back. Like, I’m not surprised at all.

It’s just the fact that Nick got kicked out that he’s back; if Nyck didn’t get kicked out, he wouldn’t be back.

I feel like if he has an opportunity to come back to Formula 1 he would and I guess with AlphaTauri is probably a better one because if he wants to get back to Red Bull, then that’s probably like a sweet spot.

Maybe if it was with another team, whether he would have taken it or not, I’m sure he would have questioned it a bit more.

But for his goal to be back in a race-winning car I guess AlphaTauri is like the perfect opportunity to kind of get back into it.

I think he’s just had an opportunity where you can come back to Formula 1.

At the same time, there’s never a guarantee that he would have come back to Formula 1 if he doesn’t come now.

Oscar Piastri

Very happy for him to be back.

I remember watching when it was two Aussies last time around, so it’s very cool.

We’re from a long way away and it’s pretty rare to have two of us at the same time from a country with such a small population relative to Europe.

It’s very, very cool to have two of us on the big stage.

Lewis Hamilton

He’s been there all year. He’s been at every drivers’ briefing but not been actually competing, which is rare – you don’t normally see a reserve driver in drivers’ briefing.

I’m not surprised to see him back. I was definitely surprised to see the decision made to poor Nyck, but Nyck is such a talented kid – I say kid, but young man – and such a nice guy as well, so I think the future is still bright for him.

Charles Leclerc

I think it’s obviously very difficult for Nick – I sent him a text yesterday because I’m sure that it’s a difficult one to take.

I’m sad. I think it’s too harsh for Nick.

But obviously also happy to see Daniel back in the paddock, part of Formula One, but it’s true that it’s very hard for me.

Pierre Gasly

We talked with Daniel a bit earlier last week and also with Nick obviously, I know them both.

I think they’re two fantastic drivers and it’s great to see Daniel backing back on the gris and seeing what’s up for grabs for him.

Obviously kind of sad to see Nyck going because I’ve known him for the past probably 15 years so just know he’s a great guy.

His chance probably didn’t, didn’t achieve as much as he would have liked but just want to wish him the best.

Kevin Magnussen

Happy for him.

Very hard to see how he fell in his years with McLaren because of how good he was in all these other years, seems like a guy that definitely should be on the grid.

Feel bad for Nyck as well. He had a very difficult chance, a difficult situation that he got in those 10 races and nobody doubts Nyck’s talent and ability, so it was unlucky for him that he already went out again.

Nico Hulkenberg

A lot more smiles, a lot more teeth you can see!

I think there’s actually quite a strong race car – will be interesting to see what Danny can do with it.

Obviously, he’s had now a good like eight, nine months out, a bit of a reset and to be out of the hot seat now for a while I think is quite nice, I speak from experience.

He’s probably quite fresh and reset and ready to go, so going to be exciting to see what he can do.