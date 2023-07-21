Ricciardo loan to AlphaTauri ‘a shame’ for Red Bull – Perez

Sergio Perez believes it “a shame” Red Bull has lost Daniel Ricciardo to AlphaTauri for the remainder of the F1 season given his invaluable work in the simulator this year.

After serving as Red Bull’s third driver for this season, Ricciardo has played a key role in helping to develop the RB19 behind the scenes and has won all 10 grands prix to date.

But the 34-year-old Australian returns to racing this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix on loan with AlphaTauri after Nyck de Vries was axed, a decision described by Perez as “quite brutal”, adding that he ‘feels sorry’ for the Dutchman.

“Sometimes there are some drivers that have a bit more time than others just because of circumstances,” said Perez.

“Nyck was very unlucky that Daniel was available, so it was a good opportunity for Red Bull to put him in there.

“On the other hand, I’m also happy for Daniel. He is very motivated to be back, so well done to him. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

Asked by Speedcafe as to the benefit provided by Ricciardo in his third driver role, Perez added: “He’s done a great job for us.

“It’s a bit of a shame we end up losing him because obviously, he’s a very experienced driver that understands the car. He’s been very good to us, and we get on very well, we have a good chat. He’s been good to Red Bull.”

It is why Perez is refusing to entertain the notion that the vacancy at Red Bull in 2025 be viewed as a battle between himself and Ricciardo.

The Mexican has a contract for next season, one team principal Christian Horner has already insisted will be honoured.

That is despite Red Bull’s ruthlessness when it comes to its drivers and given Perez’s form at present which has seen him fail to qualify for Q3 at the last five grands prix in which team-mate Max Verstappen has scored a quintet of victories from pole position.

“From my side, it (Ricciardo joining AlphaTauri) doesn’t change anything,” said Perez. “I drive for Red Bull and there’s not just Daniel out there, there’s also Yuki (Tsunoda), and more than half of the grid would love to drive for Red Bull.

“And I’ve been in F1 for 13 years. I’m not a guy that thinks so far ahead (to 2025). I don’t even have time to discuss what’s going on with Daniel.

“I’m focusing on Hungary, and then Belgium, so I’m not really thinking about 2025, so far ahead. It’s nonsense to think that far away.”

Perez recognises, however, he is in control of his own future and that if he performs then he will be in with a strong chance of being handed another contract for 2025.

“It’s in my hands, that’s why I’m focused,” said Perez.

“I’m a winner, I don’t like having bad weekends. It’s what I’m here for otherwise I’d rather be at home doing something else.

“I know that I can do it, I’ve done it before, and people on the sofa forget how much into the little details we are (at Red Bull).

“You’ve seen it with other drivers, other teams when they’ve had difficult periods.

“They don’t have 20 replacements after each session, as they do with a Red Bull driver.”