Alonso reflects on maiden F1 win; 2003 Hungarian GP

Fernando Alonso has reflected on his maiden Formula 1 win, two decades after claiming it at the Hungarian GP in 2003.

The Spaniard claimed victory for Renault that weekend, heading McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya for Williams.

“It was obviously a magical moment of my life and my career as well; it changed a little bit, everything, after that,” Alonso said.

“It was the qualifying that we had to pull the fuel for the race for the first stint, so we thought on Saturday night that we were very lightly fueled and maybe the race will unfold differently, and maybe top five was possible, or a podium I think it was the realistic target.

“We ended up winning the race and it was a bit of a surprise.”

Alonso had already been marked as a future star, scoring podiums in Malaysia, Brazil, and Spain.

However, It was a result that saw his popularity, especially in his homeland, skyrocket, with the 41-year-old admitting the Hungaroring remains a special place.

“Always remember your first win,” he said.

“It’s like Brazil, the championships there; you still have a special relationship with that race and that circuit.

“Budapest is one of my favourite cities and grands prix, and apart from that first win we’ve had some good races here; 2006, I remember starting at the back; 2009, pole.

“Has been always a special track, special races.”

That 2003 victory, however, is his only success at the venue.

It’s a circuit that is also infamous in his career, after picking up a penalty in 2007 after baulking Lewis Hamilton’s exit from the pits during qualifying.

“Well, we had a couple of issues,” Alonso admitted.

“Especially the wheel nut in 2006, we were leaving the race, and 2007 a penalty with Lewis on the pit lane – I was on pole, and I started 10th.

“That championship we lost in Brazil for one point, so that was incredible.

“I’ve been always enjoying here – some ups and downs in terms of results, and incredibly only one win.”