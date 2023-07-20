Tsunoda grateful for Ricciardo experience at AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda has welcomed Daniel Ricciardo on board at AlphaTauri, believing the Australian’s experience will prove crucial in helping to develop the car and propel the F1 team forward.

In a surprise move following the British Grand Prix weekend, AlphaTauri took the blunt decision to axe struggling Nyck de Vries and hand Ricciardo an F1 lifeline following his release by McLaren last year with a season still remaining on a three-year contract.

The resolution, made by advisor Helmut Marko just 11 laps into Ricciardo’s test run in an RB19 at Silverstone last week, comes with AlphaTauri languishing at the foot of the constructors’ standings after collecting just two points from 10 grands prix.

Although Tsunoda is in his third season with the Faenza-based squad and is well versed in its protocols, almost certainly AlphaTauri will lean on Ricciardo’s longevity in the sport to steer the car in the right direction with regard to set-up following the arrival of upgrades.

Japanese driver Tsunoda is naturally “looking forward” to working with Ricciardo, even though he adds that “I can’t say I know him very well”, despite “a fun day filming together earlier this year in Miami”.

With regard to what Ricciardo can bring to the table for AlphaTauri, he said: “I think I’ll benefit from having a very good, experienced driver as a team-mate.

“I’m sure I can learn lots of things from him, and I also expect he will be able to bring something to the team and move the car development forward.”

De Vries’ exit has been viewed by many as harsh given the Dutch driver was only afforded 10 races to prove his worth in a car that is clearly lacking in many areas this year.

Tsunoda insists he “had an enjoyable time over the past 10 races with Nyck”, seemingly believing he had plenty to offer the team.

“I learned from him, and we also had a good time away from the track,” reflected Tsunoda.

“He had plenty of experience in other categories and gave the team good feedback based on his knowledge. He had the pace and, as a friend, I enjoyed my time with him.”

Following the addition of a raft of upgrades on the AT04 for the last race in Britain, more are due on the car for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda is convinced that given the Hungaroring’s slow-speed corners “it should suit our car better”, which would allow Ricciardo to get up to speed more quickly compared to the car over the first nine races.

Looking ahead to the event where he has won in the past and scored two additional podiums, Ricciardo said: “I always associate that circuit with rhythm, especially the second sector.

“You put so many corners together, and if the car is relatively balanced, that’s where you can really have some fun.

“Budapest is cool, and I know the week is going to be busy, but it won’t be any more crazy than my debut, which was halfway through a season with a team I didn’t know, I’d never met before, so I’m all good.”