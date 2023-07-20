Webb named as Slade co-driver for Supercars enduros

Jonathon Webb has been named as Tim Slade’s co-driver at Premiair Racing for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner is a shock signing to join Slade in the #23 Nulon Camaro, with PremiAir having tested at least three other candidates already.

However, it is understood that Joey Mawson is still unable to obtain a licence in order to make his Supercars Championship debut, while Matt Chahda and Kurt Kostecki have not landed the gig either.

Webb was the owner of the Tekno Autosports team which morphed into PremiAir Racing upon the sale to hire magnate and drag racer Peter Xiberras.

His most recent drive in Supercars came in Tekno’s last race, the 2021 Bathurst 1000, although he did make a return to the GT3 arena when he steered an Audi in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

The 39-year-old has driven a PremiAir Camaro, however, having also partaken in a mid-season Supercars test day at Queensland Raceway.

“I was thankful for the opportunity to drive a PremiAir Supercar with the Nulon Racing team at their Queensland Raceway test day in June,” said Webb.

“When the opportunity presented to join Tim for the enduros, I jumped at the chance.

“It’s an honour, and I look forward to contributing my best efforts to assist Tim and the Team with their Championship.

“I have full confidence in Tim and the team’s ability for success at both Sandown and Bathurst.

“I’m sincerely grateful that Peter Xiberras and Tim Slade have granted me this opportunity.”

More to follow