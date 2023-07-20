R&J Batteries renews partnership with BJR

R&J Batteries and Brad Jones Racing have announced a new deal which will see their partnership extend for another two years.

R&J Batteries is the primary sponsor of the Albury-based Supercars team’s #8 entry, which is presently driven by Andre Heimgartner.

The New Zealander is currently sixth in the drivers’ championship with at least one podium in each of the last three events, while the #8/#14 BJR Camaros are collectively third in the teams’ standings.

R&J Batteries has been in the Supercars Championship and solely with BJR since 2020, with Heimgartner taking over Car #8 last year.

Team owner Brad Jones said, “Ray [Robson, Managing Director] and Stuart [Hamilton, CEO] have been incredible to work with for the last three years and to keep R&J Batteries a part of our team is very exciting.

“The R&J team’s passion for motorsport and BJR is unquestionable and I’m proud to keep them on board.

“There’s not a lot of operators out there like Ray and Stuart and they’ve grown R&J Batteries into a real success story.

“Our partnership works on many levels and what we’ve been able to achieve on track this year, alongside the challenges of building all new cars and learning how to get the best out of the Camaros, is proof that of the hard work the team has put in and that R&J Batteries sees the value of that.”

Heimgartner returned to BJR in 2022 after a last-minute enduro call-up to the team in 2017 proved a Supercars lifeline which he has turned into a full-time driving contracts ever since.

The 28-year-old remarked, “I’m thrilled for the team to continue their partnership with R&J Batteries.

“Ray and Stuart were so welcoming and supportive of me when I joined and I’m happy that they’re continuing with BJR.

“It’s a great fit for all of us and I’m thrilled to be a part of the R&J Batteries family.”

Robson is also delighted to continue the partnership.

“It’s with great pleasure and excitement that I would like to announce that R&J Batteries has committed to another two year deal with BJR,” he commented.

“The Gen3 era has brought the field back to an even playing field and Andre has proven his ability to adapt quite well into this new form of Supercars.

“It has been great to see new faces on the podium at each round so far this year.

“We thoroughly enjoy spending time with the whole BJR crew, there are many similarities between the BJR and R&J Batteries businesses.

“I receive many comments from customers and friends that were not particular fans of Supercars previously, that are now hooked and look forward to the next round which is warming.

“We are looking forward to spending more time with the BJR family, hoping for some more podiums this year and maybe even a first, which would be exciting.”

R&J Batteries is also a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.

The 2023 Supercars Championship continues with the Sydney SuperNight on July 28-30.