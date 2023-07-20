F1 facing fresh format challenge in Budapest – Mercedes

F1’s 10 teams face a fresh challenge at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix that adds a degree of complexity to qualifying and could potentially have a say as to how the race will play out.

In an attempt to add an extra dimension to qualifying, and on the additional grounds of sustainability, each of the three Pirelli dry-tyre compounds must be used across the hour-long session at the Hungaroring, known as the alternative tyre allocation format.

Each qualifying segment carries mandatory running, with the hard tyre designated for Q1, followed by the medium for Q2, and the soft for the top-10 shoot-out.

The overall effect is that only 11 sets of tyres will be used across the weekend rather than the current 13 as F1 finds different ways to underscore its push toward greater sustainability.

Outlining how the weekend will now play out, with Hungary and the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in early September serving as trials to determine whether the format will be rolled out at all races next season, Mercedes senior race strategy engineer Joseph McMillan said: “It will definitely add to the challenge.

“When it comes to qualifying, we are usually focused on how we get the best out of the soft tyre on a single lap. That includes assessing what the optimum tyre preparation is, what the best out-lap profile looks like, among other things.

“We now must think about that for three different compounds.”

For Hungary, the teams will be aided by the fact Pirelli is using the three softest compounds, C3, C4 and C5. Last year it was C2, C3 and C4.

As to the knock-on effect for the race, McMillan added: “With more sets of the medium and hard tyre than we usually take, we will likely end up with a tyre allocation for the grand prix that looks much nicer than at other races.

“The soft C5 is highly unlikely to be a race tyre. The medium and hard compound will likely be preferred and, with more sets of those to play with, we should be in a better position than usual.

“Normally, we must commit to whether we want a second hard tyre, a second medium, or a soft tyre. At several races this year, we have opted to save a second set of new hard tyres for the race.

“Whilst this does not come into play strategically, it’s a major decision all teams must make.

“This will likely not be the case in Budapest though, and post-qualifying, we will have the ability to select our strategy without some of those limitations we usually have.”

It means the teams will start their preparations from free practice, with McMillan predicting “a lot more varied running” in order to obtain greater evaluation on each of the compounds and how they should be used in qualifying and the race.

“We always do single-lap work on each compound of tyre, but usually, running on the hard tyre just helps the drivers get their eye in for their running on the soft tyre,” said McMillan. “This weekend, I suspect there will be more discussion around it.

“In terms of run plans, it will be fascinating to see what everyone does. Each team interprets the ‘obvious’ thing to do slightly differently.

“How they divide their time and tyre allocation between qualifying and race preparations will be interesting.

“You don’t want to be compromised by doing your single-lap running when everyone else is focused on long runs.

“You want to avoid traffic and you don’t want to be completely different to everyone else, as you then have very little idea where you stack up in terms of pace.”

McMillan has confirmed “an initial proposal” has been agreed as to how the team will proceed, although that will be adapted over the course of the weekend.