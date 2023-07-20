Albon managing Williams expectations in Hungary

Alex Albon is already managing expectations ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix following improved showings from Williams in recent races.

Albon progressed to Qualifying 3 at the British Grand Prix and has scored points in two of the last three. That included a season-best seventh at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Thai-licensed driver has scored all 11 of Williams’ points this season, and while the bulk of those came in Canada and Britain, he suggests this weekend will be a bigger test of the FW45.

“Hungary is a great circuit and one that we all love to drive around, as it has a great flow to it,” he said.

“We’ve just come off the back of three strong races, however, I think going into this week, we need to manage expectations slightly, as it’s not necessarily a track that should suit us.

“Nevertheless, we’ll see how the upgrades perform around a high downforce track, which is something that hasn’t been the case in the previous three races.”

Williams introduced a sizeable package for the Canadian Grand Prix, initially just on Albon’s car before Logan Sargeant had it fitted for Austria.

That package included a new floor and engine cover, sidepod design, rear wing endplate and changes to the rear suspension.

There were further tweaks to the floor for Austria, along with the front brake duct, before some circuit-specific developments arrived for Silverstone.

“The Hungaroring is an interesting contrast to Silverstone and will be another good test of the car and drivers,” noted Dave Robson, Williams’ head of vehicle performance.

“Most cars will run maximum downforce at this short twisty track, which will provide an interesting comparison across the field.”

This weekend also marks the year’s first ‘alternative tyre allocation’ event – initially planned for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix before its cancellation.

Drivers will have fewer tyres than usual in Hungary, with the compound for each phase of the three-part qualifying session also mandated.

Tyre management from opening practice will therefore be crucial.

Track action in Hungary begins on Friday with Free Practice 1 at 13:30 local time (21:30 AEST).