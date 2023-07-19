Podium a tall target for McLaren in Hungary

A repeat of the podium Lando Norris achieved at the British Grand Prix is unlikely for McLaren as Formula 1 this weekend heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren has been a standout performer in the last two races, with Norris showing improved pace from the updated MCL60 in Austria before underscoring that in Silverstone last time out.

The Brit was ably supported by Oscar Piastri who was unlucky to miss out on a maiden F1 podium in the papaya operation’s best showing of the season.

However, Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch suggests expectations need to be tempered this weekend as the Hungaroring offers a completely different challenge for McLaren.

“McLaren’s pace at the British Grand Prix was all through Maggotts, Becketts, and into Stowe – it was all on that final part of the lap,” he observed in the latest episode of the Pit Talk podcast, a joint production between Speedcafe and Fox Sports.

Coch reasoned McLaren has typically been stronger at high speed, which is what played out in Silverstone.

Changing that trait, he suggested, is not going to be the work of a moment.

That is not to say the team hasn’t made progress, but that the nature of the Hungaroring, which features more low- and medium-speed content than Silverstone or the Red Bull Ring, is less suited to the MCL60.

McLaren will introduce the final tranche of its three-part upgrade package this weekend, with both Norris and Piastri set to enjoy the benefits it brings.

Primarily, those are aimed at improving race pace.

“When they say the upgrades are about race pace, it’s about improving the thermal degradation of the tyres,” Coch claimed.

“That’s effectively what they’re working to cure; opening up that operating window; that’s what gives you pace.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

“I don’t think we’re going to be looking at second and third,” he added.

“We’ve got Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin – Aston Martin were usually pretty good at lower speed stuff as well if you think back to Monaco, so I’d expect a stronger show from them [this weekend].

“So you add that competition in there and suddenly this again speaks to the incredible battle in the F1 midfield.”