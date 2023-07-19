Morris joins Porsche grid

Nash Morris will make his debut in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 28-30.

The 20-year-old will drive a third TekworkX Motorsport entry alongside Aaron Shields and Hamish Fitzsimmons as part of Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

“The Porsche is a very cool car, it’s a fast car around a fast track which is more good mileage for me,” said Morris, who will run the #67 as he does in both Super2, Trans-Am and TA2, which was also run by his father, 2014 Bathurst winner Paul Morris.

“We had a good test in Sydney, which a lot of the teams were at. It’s a great track for these cars, with some high-speed corners that work well with the downforce and grip you get from the tyre in the Porsche.

“I’ve known Rob and the team for a while, they’ve been very involved at Norwell. It’s cool that I have got the opportunity to drive one of his cars now. A lot of the team’s drivers in Toyota 86 and Porsche have done some training with the Norwell team.

Morris most recently won at Sydney Motorsport Park in a cameo in the GT4 Series aboard a Mercedes-AMG GT owned by Mark Griffith – who also ran a Ginetta for Renee Gracie at the same event last month.

Morris also made a clean sweep at in the TA2 series at Queensland Raceway in early June, driving the Supercheap Auto Mustang to three race wins, and is currently 18th in the Super2 standings in his rookie season.

After two rounds so far in 2023, Marco Giltrap leads the Porsche Michelin Sprint Cup Australia Pro standings from Ronan Murphy and Harrison Goodman.

Despite his form at Sydney – and elsewhere – Morris is remaining measured in his expectations as he steps into the category.

“We’re just looking to do the best we can during the weekend. The category is full of top-level drivers, so you can’t take a mindset that you expect to go out and win. We’ll see what the result is at the end of it.”