Horner confirms Ricciardo targeting Perez Red Bull drive

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo is angling to fill the seat currently occupied by Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo was sensationally announced as the replacement to Nyck de Vries at Scuderia AlphaTauri from this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It’s a move seen by many as the Australian looking to put himself in the frame for a future return to the senior Red Bull team.

Perez is under pressure after several disappointing performances in qualifying at recent events.

The Mexican holds a contract to remain alongside Max Verstappen until the end of next season.

However, the return of Ricciardo at Scuderia AlphaTauri is considered a pressure move from Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, to push Perez to lift his game.

On the F1 Nation podcast, Horner has confirmed that Ricciardo is angling to replace him.

“Daniel firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull,” said Horner.

“That’s his golden objective, and by going to AlphaTauri he sees that as his best route of stating his case.”

Perez still has the support of Horner, at least publicly, for the balance of his current contract.

The duration of that, to the end of 2024, ties in with Ricciardo’s deal with Red Bull, though his current loan deal is only for 2023.

“At the moment, there’s only something in place until the end of the season, so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that,” Horner said of the arrangement between the Faenza-based operation and the Australian driver.

“We’ve loaned him to AlphaTauri to the end of the year.

“Obviously, our drivers are going to be Max and Checo again next year, but it’s always good to have talent in reserve.”

While Ricciardo is hopeful of a Red Bull return in future, that is not expected in the short term.

As such, Horner’s team remains invested in Perez and committed to helping the six-time F1 race winner recapture his Saturday speed.

“Some of that has been bad luck; some of it’s been a little self-inflicted,” Horner said of Perez’s recent struggles.

“We’re just trying to help him through that period.

He’s still second in the world championship. He’s won two grands prix so far out of the 10 this year, and he started the season in such great form.

“We just want to help him rediscover that form.”