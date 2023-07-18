Supercheap Auto Bathurst International poised to welcome F1 cars

Formula 1 and IndyCar machinery could lap Mount Panorama as part of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Organisers have today announced an Open Wheel ‘Cavalcade’ will take place at The Mountain this November, comprised of six, 20-minute demonstration sessions across the three days of track action.

The field will be made up of as many as 10 “high profile Formula cars”, which “will include and be open to classic and more modern Formula One cars, Indy Cars, Formula Renault 3.5 V8 and other high performance ‘wings and slicks’ racers” on an invitational basis.

S5000 cars will also be included, with that category having had its 2022 round at Mount Panorama scratched due to a safety review.

Prospective drivers and car owners can nominate themselves via email to organisers, with selection criteria including number of cars, vehicle safety, and driver ability.

The Saturday and Sunday sessions will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport, while cars will be housed in the permanent pit lane garages.

The 2023 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, headlined by a round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series which forms part of the Kumho TCR World Tour, takes place on November 10-12.

An F1 lapped Mount Panorama as recently as February, when Red Bull Racing reserve Liam Lawson performed demonstrations in an RB7, the car which propelled Sebastian Vettel to the 2011 world drivers’ championship, while James Golding completed the 6.213km in under two minutes in an S5000 at last year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.