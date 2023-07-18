Vettel has ‘ideas’ on F1 future

Sebastian Vettel claims he has “some ideas” as to what his future may hold in Formula 1.

Vettel retired from the sport at the end of last year following a glorious campaign that incorporated 16 seasons during which time he won four titles, won 53 grands prix, and scored 57 pole positions from 299 race starts.

The 36-year-old German opted to step away from the sport in order to devote more time to his family.

Vettel was back in action at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed at the weekend, performing in Nigel Mansell’s 1992 title-winning FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s 1993 MP4/8, both on sustainable fuel as part of his ‘Race Without Trace’ initiative.

Whilst not going so far as to suggest a return to racing was in the offing, Vettel has confirmed holding “a very good meeting” with F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali in Monaco, indicating a focus on F1’s growing sustainability push.

Asked about his future in F1 in an interview with ITV, Vettel replied: “We’ll see, but I have some ideas.”

After referring to his sit down with Domenicali, he added: “Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility because it’s a very big event.

“A lot of people attend. I think you had around 500,000 people at the British Grand Prix last weekend? So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars.

“Obviously, the cars, everybody sees them, and it’s important it’s headed in the right direction. I’m talking, and I have some ideas. Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings.”

As to potential job offers, he said there had been “lots of interest from different angles” but he maintains his family remains his priority for now.

“I set myself the goal last year that I want to be free,” remarked Vettel.

“I say no to a lot of things because I want to get to know this version of myself that doesn’t know, in a way, what to do, and doesn’t have, let’s say, a fixed schedule, and is able to look into different things and get inspired.

“That’s still the journey I’m on. I’m spending a lot of time with my kids as well. We’ve done a bit of travelling in a van, so I do enjoy that.

“I also know I will not be living the life of my kids. It’s not going to be my main task. Even though I want to be there for them.

“Sooner or later, I will probably figure out how to take on a new challenge.”

Vettel has long been a green campaigner, and is eager to continue with the programmes he focused on towards the end of his F1 career.

‘Race Without Trace’ is to show cars can be raced but without polluting the atmosphere with carbon.

“I’m very aware of what’s happening in the world, and caring a lot for the environment,” said Vettel.

“I don’t feel it’s something that’s just important to me, I feel it’s something that should be important to all of us because we all want to live in a good, healthy world.

“Obviously, the world is changing, and we need to see what we can do.”

Referencing the alternatives to oil being used to run cars, Vettel added: “There are biofuels and synthetic fuels.

“But my focus, my shift is more towards synthetic fuels that are, of course, made with renewable energy but made in a lab.

“We don’t need to open these reservoirs that are sitting miles below us and pump out oil, but we can make it ourselves, so then you literally race without trace.”