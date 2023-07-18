PODCAST: Dan’s first race back and Perez’s big challenge
Tuesday 18th July, 2023 - 4:00pm
In the latest episode of the Pit Talk podcast, Michael Lamonato and Mat Coch discuss the building hype ahead of Daniel Ricciardo’s first race back in F1, Sergio Perez gets a vote of confidence – of sorts – from Red Bull management, and whether 2024’s record-breaking calendar good for the sport.
