Adderton major backer of Kostecki NASCAR debut

Major Supercar sponsor and outspoken series critic Peter Addeton has put up the naming rights cash for Brodie Kostecki’s NASCAR Cup Series debut through his US-based MobileX business.

Kostecki, currently second in the Supercars drivers championship, will drive the #33 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Camaro with major MobileX branding at the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on August 13.

Addeton, the founder of Boost Mobile and more recently MobileX Global, has had a long-term personal relationship with Kostecki.

“As founder of Boost Mobile and now founder and CEO of MobileX Global we couldn’t be more excited about sponsoring our first NASCAR with international star driver Brodie Kostecki with the Richard Childress MobileX race team,” said Adderton.

“MobileX is all about saving American consumers money on their wireless bill, by using AI to help you know what data you need before you need it.

“MobileX is about being authentic, real and being yourself so there is no better fit than NASCAR as the first outing of the MobileX.”

The #33 will also be backed by Australian advanced technology company VAILO, as they make their move into America.

“VAILO is excited to support Brodie as he makes his debut into NASCAR,” said VAILO CEO and Founder Aaron Hickmann.

“In parallel with Brodie’s journey, VAILO is also venturing into the United States and has strategic plans to expand its operations in Texas within the next year.

“We have demonstrated our expertise in motorsport here in Australia, particularly with the recent installation of our lights and digital displays at The Bend Dragway and the VAILO Adelaide 500, and we look forward to showing our capabilities at speedways in the U.S.”

Kostecki was obviously grateful to all his sponsors for the upcoming campaign, several of which are linked directly to the Erebus Supercars program.

“I can’t thank MobileX, Erebus, VAILO, Shaw & Partners, Southern Cross Truck Rentals and all my supporting partners enough for coming on board,” he said.

Kostecki will head to Charlotte after the upcoming Supercars Sydney SuperSprint before racing in Indianapolis.

A week after making his NASCAR debut, Kostecki will return to Australia to compete at OTR SuperSprint at The Bend in South Australia.