Wolff details Mercedes role in Brad Pitt F1 movie

Toto Wolff has offered some insight into the role the Mercedes team has played, helping the production of the F1 movie currently being filmed.

Following months of planning, the British Grand Prix offered a first glimpse into what the as-yet-untitled film will be like.

Brad Pitt and co-star Damson Idris participated in the pre-race build-up at Silverstone with two cars on the grid before the race start.

In pit lane, a full garage was set up, while in the paddock, a hospitality unit akin to that used by teams was also in place.

The production team is using two converted Formula 2 chassis, designed by Mercedes to look like a current-spec Formula 1 car and operated by Carlin.

“We’ve been involved pretty early,” Wolff said of Mercedes’ role in the production.

“I think we went ahead, the first discussions, we sent Brad to a driving school in France, going through the Formula cars from Formula 4, all the way up.

“And we tried to be helpful with the narrative; Lewis [Hamilton] is an executive producer, so he wanted to make sure that whatever the movie, when the movie comes out, it’s as realistic as possible. And we had a few laughs.

“But I think it’s a very, very good narrative.

“We helped them, and it was actually Fred [Vasseur]’s idea, I think, to use an F2 car and build the bodywork around it that looks like an F1 car.

“With the garages and the people, all of them, we try to be helpful and give them the designs so they could be as realistic as possible.

“And then you see now, I mean, that is such an effort.

“When I spoke to the director a few weeks ago, I said, ‘Where are you?’ expecting him to tell me he’s in Hollywood, but he said, ‘I’m in my apartment in Brackley’, – so it’s not all great with being a movie director!

“But yeah, massive when you go in the garage, and the whole set up, the hype behind it, it’s really unbelievable.”