WAU hands Evaluation Day to Ryan Wood

Walkinshaw Andretti United Super2 driver – and potential 2024 Championship graduate – Ryan Wood is set to drive one of the squad’s Gen3 Mustangs this week at Winton.

WAU and Tickford Racing are both scheduled to test at the regional Victorian circuit tomorrow, having abandoned their first attempt at ‘Test Day #3’ in late-May due to inclement weather, meaning six Gen3 Mustangs will be on-track.

One of the Clayton-based squad’s machines will then be back on Wednesday for an Evaluation Day in the hands of Wood, who is tipped to step up to the Repco Supercars Championship next year after one season in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

He presently races one of WAU’s ZB Commodores in the second tier and is considered an obvious candidate to replace Nick Percat, who is under pressure to keep his seat in the #2 Mustang.

However, the New Zealander has also been strongly linked to Team 18, where he would step into the #20 Camaro entry currently driven by Scott Pye if a deal were to be done with the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned outfit.

He is currently fourth in the Super2 standings, with the highlights of his season to date being a pole position in Newcastle and a sweep of the Wanneroo round.

Evaluation Days are, strictly speaking, ‘non-testing track activity’ per the Supercars Operations Manual, for steerers who are not currently and have not been a primary driver in the Championship in the past three seasons, nor competed in five or more Championship events in the previous season.