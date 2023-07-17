Tran Honda wins Sydney 300

Benny Tran has won the fourth Pitcher Partners Sydney 300 in his supercharged Division A Honda Integra DC2.

Tran had to overcome an early pit stop to replace a delaminated tyre before executing his two mandatory five-minute pit stops back to back to take out the 77-lap race by 50.6s.

In their Volkswagen Golf production car, Cem Yucel and Iain Salteri raced drama-free to finish second and win Division B, ahead of class rivals and third outright Anthony Soole and Adam Burgess. The BMW M4 drivers had to nervously await a decision on whether a fuel spill at their pit stop would cost them five laps before they were cleared.

Teammates to Tran were Drew Hall and Matt McLellan (Honda Integra) and they were third in Div B and fourth outright, ahead of brothers Brad and Will Harris (Mazda RX-8) who were fifth and the winners of Division C.

Father and son combination Mathew and Jaxon Fraser (Mazda MX-5) won Division D with 11th overall, while Michael Ricketts and Josh Haynes (Nissan Pulsar) placed 22nd to claim Division E.

The divisions were based on minimum lap times. The fastest Division A cars were required to perform two five-minute pit stops, Division B a single five-minute stop and a second 2:30s stop, while the others divisions a single five-minute pit stop.

Todd Herring (Mazda MX-5) led early from fastest qualifier Adrian Wilson (BMW M4) who also led.

Herring would encounter fuel blockage issues that put him out of contention. Wilson, together with Lloyd Godfrey and Josh Buchan, crossed the line fourth before a five-lap penalty.

Out of the 48 starters, 35 were classified as finishers. There were two Safety Car periods. The first came when the Perry Anastakis/Angus Lithgow Peugeot 205 stopped at Turn 11 on its 27th lap with a hole in the block, while the Steven Head/Zac Raddatz Mazda MX-5 was stationary inside Turn 6.

Around 20 laps later the Safety Car was out again. This time it was for an alternator failure that stranded the Jed Herring/Verne Johnson (MX-5), which had led briefly and headed Class B.

Race sponsor Charlie Viola (Honda Integra) looked to have secured fourth outright and Division C until five laps from the end when the left front suspension broke. He struggled to the line in sixth overall, ahead of Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X), and Gerry and Leigh Burgess (Lancer Evolution 9).

Harrison and Wayne Cooper (Lancer Evolution X) had to overcome two drive-through pit penalties to ultimately finish ahead of Matthew and Aaron Giuntini (Honda Civic) who completed the top 10.