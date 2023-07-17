SVG praises Kiwi after Supercars test

Shane van Gisbergen has heaped praise on 19-year-old Brock Gilchrist, who tested a Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro Supercar with Triple Eight Race Engineering at Norwell Motorplex, Queensland.

The 19-year-old Kiwi won the opportunity via the Tony Quinn Foundation after claiming the New Zealand Toyota 86 Series and spent time with van Gisbergen as well as Team Principal Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes.

“It was pretty awesome for Brock to get the opportunity to come and test through Tony’s Foundation and Brock did very well. He asked all the right questions and did all the right preparation to do a good job,” van Gisbergen said.

“We went to Norwell the day before and did a little bit of driver coaching stuff but he was very fast and onto it anyway. He only got limited laps in the Supercar but with what he did he didn’t put a foot wrong and built up every lap.

“The guys were stoked to have him there and he did an awesome job, and hopefully it leads to more opportunities in the future. He has an exciting future ahead of him.”

Gilchrist spoke highly of his time with the championship outfit, which may prove invaluable to his burgeoning motorsport career.

“I keep saying it but it really was an unreal day and I still can’t tell if I was dreaming,” he said afterwards.

“It was everything I had expected and so much more. The atmosphere was great and the whole team could not do enough to make me comfortable and feel at home.

“All in all, what an experience. It was the coolest of days to work alongside Triple Eight Race Engineering. All I can say is a massive thanks to the Tony Quinn Foundation and everyone who selected me for the test and made it all possible.

“Knowing I’ve driven in the wildcard car and watching it go around Bathurst will feel pretty cool.

“Shane’s input to my driving was invaluable. He’s at the top of his game right now and for him to make the time to help me was very generous.”

The Gen3 Camaro Supercar test is not the only prize which Gilchrist earned in his title-winning campaign,.

As champion, he also won an all-expenses-paid trip to race a Gazoo Racing Supra GT4 Evo in Round 3 of the ADAC GT4 Germany championship at the Nurburgring, which takes place on August 5-6, 2023.