Motorsport Australia hails record licence numbers

Motorsport Australia has announced a new record for licence numbers in the month of June 2023.

The governing body has reported 23,500 active competition licence holders and 9650 licenced officials, with the 14,275 processed in the first six months of calendar year 2023 being a three percent increase on 2022 figures.

The figures mean Motorsport Australia is tracking back towards 2019 figures, before the drop-off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They include 2587 competition licences processed last month, a record for Motorsport Australia in June and above the five-year average of 2078 licences.

Furthermore, a total of 2285 officials licences, which only need to be renewed every four years, were processed from January to June.

Motorsport Australia Membership Manager Michael Melilli said, “These numbers are a great indication that motorsport in Australia is enjoying a strong 2023 and people are eager to participate at all levels, particularly grassroots.

“The record number of licences processed in June is a terrific outcome for the sport, particularly given the broader economic climate in Australia.

“A huge thank you must go to all our licence holders, including our loyal officials, for their ongoing support and interest in motorsport.

“We know that many sports are struggling to attract volunteers, so for us to be increasing the number of officials in motorsport is a great sign that the community is stronger and more welcoming than ever.

“Our small, hard-working membership team also deserve credit for this result – with the team making sure all members are well looked after and assisted as needed throughout their dealings with us.

“As Motorsport Australia’s investment in new IT systems continues, we know that more people are making use of our improved member portal and event entry and we look forward to even more innovation in the future to make getting out on track, or on stage, even easier.”