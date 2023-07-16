WATCH: Ford Mustang GT3 roars at Goodwood

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed sees the first public running of the Ford Mustang GT3 race car, based on the new S650 Mustang that made its racing debut at the season-opening Supercars round in Newcastle ahead of hitting showrooms later this year.

The Mustang GT3 was unveiled at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans last month, and showed off the new Ford Performance branding that was also featured on the Mustang GT4, launched only weeks later.

Soak up the sound of the naturally-aspirated 5.4L V8 as the Mustang roars up the Hill at Goodwood.