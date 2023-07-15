Porsche victory in GTWC Asia Race 1 at Suzuka

Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Asia in Suzuka has been won by the Porsche of Klaus Bachler and Vuttikhorn Inthraphuvasak after it hunted down the #500 Nissan GT-R and the leading McLaren crew mis-timed its pit stop.

The #911 AAS Motorsport Porsche started 13th on the grid after a chaotic qualifying session but made early progress and a flying finish to take victory in what was Bachler’s first time at the Japanese circuit.

“It’s a really good day for us – the car was amazing, we had a great pit stop also. So in the end, we did zero mistakes, and this is already half of everything,” Bachler said.

“No mistakes at the pit stop, really good car, I could drive consistent. The other side could see the struggle a bit more next to me.

“In qualifying we had not the balance what we liked the most, but in the end, that’s sometimes how it is in racing, track conditions are different. But we did a perfect small change for the race and it was amazing.”

The #16 ABSSA Motorsport McLaren 720S of Keita Sawa started from pole, after the #29 Phantom Pro Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo II of Kang Ling that had set the fastest time in qualifying had its lap deleted post-session as a result of breaching track limits.

The #29 Audi was relegated to fourth in the grid, falling to fifth momentarily as the green flag was waved.

Sawa led Shintaro Hirobon in the #500 Team 5ZIGEN Nissan GT-R Nismo and Ye Bian in the #3 Mercedes-AMG into Turn 1, but behind them the #47 D’Station Racing Aston Martin of Satoshi Hoshino was tipped into a spin by the #16 Porsche.

Hoshino ending up stranded in the S Curves, with the #8 Earl Bamber Porsche driven by Setiawan Santoso also caught up and heading to pit with minor damage.

A yellow flag quickly became a Safety Car after only a little more than a lap’s racing.

After five laps, the restart saw Sawa again lead the field ahead of Hirobon and Bian’s Mercedes-AMG, before a Safety Car was deployed – which quickly became a Red Flag – after less than 60s of green flag running.

After around 22 minutes, a restart under the Safety Car – which reverted back to the positions the lap before the red flag, which essentially was identical to the initial Safety Car period – was undertaken.

The green flag was waved with just under 39 mins remaining, as the #29 Audi and #37 Mercedes of Anthony Liu dived into the pit lane to take their drive-through penalties that were handed down ahead f the race – but lost even more time as both cars were held until the entire field had passed by.

A post-race investigation was still pending at the time of publication on how the penalties were undertaken for both.

Lap 8 and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #88 became caught up in a shuffle between five cars at the hairpin, climbing to 16th as a gaggle of cars were caught up.

The #88 Mercedes was then facing pressure from the #992 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 of Jinlong Bao, who made a mistake that allowed the #5 BMW Team Studie of Tomohide Yamaguchi up the inside at the chicane instead to leave #88 some breathing space.

With 32 mins remaining, the pit stop cycle began as the #60 LMcorsa Ferrari went off but escaped unscathed. The #888 pitted for Feeney to take over, who passed Team GMB Mercedes-AMG of Shinya Hosokawa on track for P29 before the pit stops played out.

Sawa was still leading from Bian and Hirobon, ahead of the Porsches of Yuan and Lu and pitted with 28:30 remaining, fresh rubber going on the #16 McLaren during its regulated 90-second stop.

The McLaren rejoined ahead of the #500 GT-R, with Ling in third yet to pit.

Yet Kawabata made it past to put the Nissan GT-R into the lead ahead of the #16 McLaren, which then faced a penalty for not taking the full 90 seconds to pit.

After 13 laps, Ling pitted along with Liu, which saw Kawabata take the lead while massive battle for third between Yu (Audi) Pilet (Porsche) and Yokomizo (Ferrari).

Pilet made it past Hu for seventh as – with 21 mins left – as the #16 McLaren took its a six-second penalty.

This left the #500 GT-R, which was already 7.5s ahead of the second-placed McLaren before the latter’s penalty was served, well ahead of the field.

Inoue rejoined the #16 McLaren in 20th after taking the stop, with 18 mins left to attempt to cover the ground lost.

Behind Kawabata at the front was Bachler, who’d managed to win the fight with Yu in third and Kamimura in fourth, with Pilet in fifth with 16 mins left to run.

Feeney had climbed from 30th to 24th with in the #888 Mercedes with 15 minutes left to run, while Race 2 pole-sitter Juncadella engaged in a thrilling few corners of battle with the #16 McLaren to prevail into 20th.

Race Control issued #25 drive-through penalty for car for pit lane speeding

Inoue continued to struggle, losing places, while up front Pilet moved into fourth after a move on Yu’s Audi, before Kamimura made it past the Audi as Yu lost ground after an aggressive move from the Frenchman.

Yu then fell into the grasp of Yokomizo, who along with Lind and Ye who all faced off for fifth.

Meanwhile, the Bachler had demolished Kawabata’s race lead to less than a second eight minutes to go.

Bachler mounted some serious pressure on the Nissan, back markers limiting his attack before, as they crossed the line to start their 23rd lap, Bachler runs inside Kawabata at the second corner, the GT-R sliding wide as Bachler boldly took the lead in the #911 Porsche.

Pilet was served a drive-through penalty almost immediately, as Race Control deemed his contact on Yu’s Audi a little too far, dropping him from fourth to 13th with five minutes remaining.

Feeney had taken two more positions into 22nd, with team-mate Stoltz in 20th place.

Bachler pulled out 2.5sec over Kawabata in his first lap at the front of the field, which was 5.068s as the clock reached zero and the Austrian commenced his 26th and final lap.

Race 2 takes place 11:30 local time/12:30 on Sunday July 16.

Results to follow.