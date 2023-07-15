> News > International

Porsche victory in GTWC Asia Race 1 at Suzuka

By Damion Smy

Saturday 15th July, 2023 - 5:04pm

Bechler hunted down the lead Nissan GT-R to win by more than six seconds. Image: Supplied

Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Asia in Suzuka has been won by the Porsche of Klaus Bachler and Vuttikhorn Inthraphuvasak after it hunted down the #500 Nissan GT-R and the leading McLaren crew mis-timed its pit stop.

The #911 AAS Motorsport by Absolute Racing Porsche 911 started 13th on the grid after a chaotic qualifying session but made early progress and a flying finish to take victory in what was Bachler’s first time at the Japanese circuit.

“It’s a really good day for us – the car was amazing, we had a great pit stop also. So in the end, we did zero mistakes, and this is already half of everything,” Bachler said.

“No mistakes at the pit stop, really good car, I could drive consistent. The other side could see the struggle a bit more next to me.

“In qualifying we had not the balance what we liked the most, but in the end, that’s sometimes how it is in racing, track conditions are different. But we did a perfect small change for the race and it was amazing.”

The #16 ABSSA Motorsport McLaren 720S of Keita Sawa started from pole, after the #29 Phantom Pro Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo II of Kang Ling that had set the fastest time in qualifying had its lap deleted post-session as a result of breaching track limits.

The #29 Audi was relegated to fourth in the grid, falling to fifth momentarily as the green flag was waved.

Sawa led Shintaro Hirobon in the #500 Team 5ZIGEN Nissan GT-R Nismo and Ye Bian in the #3 Mercedes-AMG into Turn 1, but behind them the #47 D’Station Racing Aston Martin of Satoshi Hoshino was tipped into a spin by the #16 Porsche.

Hoshino ending up stranded in the S Curves, with the #8 Earl Bamber Porsche driven by Setiawan Santoso also caught up and heading to pit with minor damage.

A yellow flag quickly became a Safety Car after only a little more than a lap’s racing.

After five laps, the restart saw Sawa again lead the field ahead of Hirobon and Bian’s Mercedes-AMG, before a Safety Car was deployed – which quickly became a Red Flag – after less than 60s of green flag running.

After around 22 minutes, a restart under the Safety Car – which reverted back to the positions the lap before the red flag, which essentially was identical to the initial Safety Car period  – was undertaken.

The green flag was waved with just under 39 mins remaining, as the #29 Audi and #37 Mercedes of Anthony Liu dived into the pit lane to take their drive-through penalties that were handed down ahead f the race – but lost even more time as both cars were held until the entire field had passed by.

A post-race investigation was still pending at the time of publication on how the penalties were undertaken for both.

Lap 8 and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #88 became caught up in a shuffle between five cars at the hairpin, climbing to 16th as a gaggle of cars were caught up.

The #88 Mercedes was then facing pressure from the #992 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 of Jinlong Bao, who made a mistake that allowed the #5 BMW Team Studie of Tomohide Yamaguchi up the inside at the chicane instead to leave #88 some breathing space.

With 32 mins remaining, the pit stop cycle began as the #60 LMcorsa Ferrari went off but escaped unscathed.  The #888 pitted for Broc Feeney to take over, who passed Team GMB Mercedes-AMG of Shinya Hosokawa on track for P29 before the pit stops played out.

Sawa was still leading from Bian and Hirobon, ahead of the Porsches of Bo Yuan and Wei Lu and pitted with 28:30 remaining, fresh rubber going on the #16 McLaren during its regulated 90-second stop.

The McLaren rejoined with Masataka Inoue at the wheel ahead of the #500 GT-R, with Ling in third yet to pit.

Yet Kawabata, driving the #500 Nissan, made it past on track to put the Nissan GT-R into the lead ahead of the #16 McLaren, which then faced a penalty for not taking the full 90 seconds to pit which ended its changes of victory.

After 13 laps, Ling pitted along with  Liu, which saw Kawabata take the lead while massive battle for third between James Yu (#11 Audi) Patrick Pilet (#4 Porsche) and Naoki Yokomizo (#555 Ferrari).

Pilet made it past Hu for seventh as – with 21 mins left – as the #16 McLaren took its a six-second penalty.

This left the #500 GT-R, which was already 7.5s ahead of the second-placed McLaren before the latter’s penalty was served, well ahead of the field.

Inoue rejoined the #16 McLaren in 20th after taking the stop, with 18 mins left to attempt to cover the ground lost.

Behind Kawabata at the front was Bachler, who’d managed to win the fight for second pace with Yu, in third, and Yuta Kamimura (#18 Porsche) in fourth, with Pilet in fifth with 16 mins left to run.

Feeney had climbed from 30th to 24th with in the #888 Mercedes with 15 minutes left to run, while pole-sitter for tomorrow’s Race 2, Dani Juncadella, engaged in a thrilling few corners of battle with the #16 McLaren to prevail into 20th.

Inoue continued to struggle, losing places, while up front Pilet moved into fourth after a move on Yu’s Audi, before Kamimura made it past the Audi as Yu lost ground after an aggressive move from the Frenchman.

Yu then fell into the grasp of Yokomizo, who along with Lind and Ye who all faced off for fifth.

Meanwhile, the Bachler had demolished Kawabata’s race lead to less than a second eight minutes to go.

Bachler mounted some serious pressure on the Nissan, backmarkers limiting his attack before, as they crossed the line to start their 23rd lap, Bachler swept down the inside of Kawabata at the second corner, the GT-R sliding wide as the #911 Porsche took the lead.

Pilet was then issued a drive-through penalty which he served almost immediately, as Race Control deemed his contact on Yu’s Audi a few laps earlier a little too much. The penalty droped him from fourth to 13th with five minutes remaining, where he finished the race.

Feeney had taken two more positions  into 22nd, with team-mate Stoltz in 20th  place.

Bachler pulled out 2.5sec over Kawabata in his first lap at the front of the field, which was 5.068s as the clock reached zero and the Austrian commenced his 26th and final lap.

Race 2 takes place 11:30 local time/12:30 on Sunday July 16.

Pos No Class Team Drivers Car Time Laps Gap Diff AV KPH
1 911 GT3 AAS Motorsport byÂ AbsoluteÂ Racing Vutthikorn INTHRAPHUVASAK, Klaus BACHLER Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:06.116 26
2 500 GT3 TEAM 5ZIGEN HIROBON, Shintaro KAWABATA Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 1:21:12.831 26 6.715 6.715
3 18 GT3 Porsche Center Okazaki Hiroaki NAGAI, Yuta KAMIMURA Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:14.210 26 8.094 1.379
4 11 GT3 Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute Andrew HARYANTO, James Kuai YU Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:21:20.911 26 14.795 6.701
5 2 GT3 Climax Racing Bihuang ZHOU, Dennis LIND Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:21:23.695 26 17.579 2.784
6 555 GT3 Maezawa Racing Piti BHIROMBHAKDI, Naoki YOKOMIZO Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 1:21:23.989 26 17.873 0.294
7 87 GT3 R&B Racing Bo YUAN, Leo Hongli YE Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:24.068 26 17.952 0.079
8 22 GT3 KCMG Paul Kung Ching IP, Edoardo LIBERATI Honda NSX GT3 EVO 1:21:24.198 26 18.082 0.130
9 13 GT3 Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute Jingzu SUN, Franky Congfu CHENG Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:21:25.126 26 19.010 0.928
10 333 GT3 Phantom Pro Racing Chris On CHIA, Mikkel MAC Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:21:34.467 26 28.351 9.341
11 72 GT3 HUBAUTO RACING Morris CHEN, Alvaro PARENTE Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:37.770 26 31.654 3.303
12 5 GT3 BMW M Team Studie Tomohide YAMAGUCHI, Seiji ARA BMW M4 GT3 1:21:43.320 26 37.204 5.550
13 4 GT3 R&B Racing Wei LU, Patrick PILET Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:43.602 26 37.486 0.282
14 85 GT3 Craft-Bamboo Racing Jeffrey LEE, Maximilian GOETZ Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:21:44.984 26 38.868 1.382
15 992 GT3 Absolute Racing Jinlong BAO, Alexandre IMPERATORI Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:21:49.611 26 43.495 4.627
16 3 GT3 Climax Racing Ye BIAN, Yuqi HU Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:21:52.084 26 45.968 2.473
17 14 GT3 HUBAUTO RACING WITH GTO Brian LEE, Hideto YASUOKA Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:22:03.912 26 57.796 11.828
18 17 GT3 CREF Motor Sport Katsuaki KUBOTA, Atsushi MIYAKE McLaren 720S GT3 1:22:04.137 26 58.021 0.225
19 37 GT3 Craft-Bamboo Racing Anthony Xu LIU, Daniel JUNCADELLA Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:22:04.734 26 58.618 0.597
20 88 GT3 Triple Eight JMR H.H.Prince Abu Bakar IBRAHIM, Luca STOLZ Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:22:05.209 26 59.093 0.475
21 25 GT3 NK Racing Kiyoshi UCHIYAMA, Tsubasa KONDO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:22:05.729 26 59.613 0.520
22 888 GT3 Triple Eight JMR H.H.Prince Jefri IBRAHIM, Broc FEENEY Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:22:12.857 26 1:06.741 7.128
23 16 GT3 ABSSA Motorsport Keita SAWA, Masataka INOUE McLaren 720S GT3 1:22:30.378 26 1:24.262 17.521
24 60 GT3 LMcorsa Kei NAKANISHI, Shigekazu WAKISAKA Ferrari 488 GT3 1:22:41.258 26 1:35.142 10.880
25 29 GT3 Phantom Pro Racing Kang LING, Qi CAO Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:22:42.785 26 1:36.669 1.527
26 51 GT3 AMAC Motorsport Andrew MACPHERSON, William Ben PORTER Porsche 911 GT3 R (991.1) 1:22:45.036 26 1:38.920 2.251
27 33 GT3 Team GMB Hiroaki HATANO, Shinya HOSOKAWA Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:22:56.215 26 1:50.099 11.179
28 7 GT3 Comet Racing Yusuke YAMASAKI, Yorikatsu TSUJIKO Ferrari 488 GT3 1:23:04.471 26 1:58.355 8.256
29 360 GT3 RUNUP SPORTS Masaaki NISHIKAWA, Atsushi TANAKA Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 1:21:33.781 25 1 Lap 1 Lap
30 50 GT4 BMW M Team Studie Masaki KANO, Manabu ORIDO BMW M4 GT4 G82 1:21:45.125 24 2 Laps 1 Lap
31 71 GT4 Akiland Racing Masayoshi OYAMA, Ryohei SAKAGUCHI Toyota GR Supra GT4 1:22:05.670 24 2 Laps 20.545
32 718 GT4 Checkshop Caymania Racing Naohiko OTSUKA, Sho KOBAYASHI Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS Clubsport 1:22:01.108 23 3 Laps 1 Lap
NC 96 GT3 K-Tunes Racing Hiromitsu FUJII, Morio NITTA Lexus RC F GT3 14:10.042 5 21 Laps 18 Laps
NC 8 GT3 EBM Setiawan SANTOSO, Reid HARKER Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 11:40.308 3 23 Laps 2 Laps
NC 47 GT3 D’station Racing Satoshi HOSHINO, Tomonobu FUJII Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0.000 0
NS 19 GT3 The Spirit Of FFF Racing Mineki OKURA, Takuya SHIRASAKA Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 0.000 0

 

