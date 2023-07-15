> News > IndyCar

Kirkwood fastest, McLaughlin fifth in first Toronto practice

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Saturday 15th July, 2023 - 9:53am

Kirkwood has started his weekend by topping Practice 1 on the streets of Toronto. Image: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

Kyle Kirkwood was fastest in opening practice for the Honda Indy Toronto as Andretti United filled three of the top four spots.

Taking his first IndyCar career victory on the streets of Longbeach earlier this year, Kirkwood’s 1:00.8075 lap around the 2.87km street circuit bested second fastest runner, team-mate Romain Grosjean.

“It went phenomenal for us,” Kirkwood said following the 75-minute Practice 1.

“We kind of led the whole session. Andretti Autosport does a fantastic job at setting up these street-course cars, specifically. Fingers crossed. You expect to see some more of that. It’s a good start for us, but we’ve got to keep the thing going.”

Felix Rosenqvist in the #6 Arrow McLaren prevented an all-Andretti United top three by finishing third fastest ahead of Colton Herta, with Rosenqvist the highest place Chevrolet-powered entry.

Scott McLaughlin was fifth fastest after posting a 1:00.9700 in the #3 Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Chevrolet, while Tom Blomqvist, making his IndyCar debut in place of sidelined Simon Pagenaud, was 25th in his first session.

Series leader Alex Palou was 12th with a 1:01.3233 in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chasing his fourth consecutive race win.

Palou has claimed victory in every race after the Indy 500 – where started from pole but finished fourth after a collision with the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay.

If the Spaniard can achieve the feat, he will be the only the sixth driver since 1970 to do so, joining Al Unser (1970), Al Unser Junior (1990), Alex Zanardi (1998), Cristiano Da Matta (2002) and Sebastien Bourdais (2006).

After eight of 17 IndyCar Series rounds, Palou currently leads the standings on 377 points ahead of Scott Dixon (267), Josef Newgarden (261). 2022 Series winner Will Power sits seventh on 226 points, one place behind McLaughlin on 229.

The 60-minute Practice 2 is scheduled for 10:35 local time Saturday July 15/12:35 AEST Sunday July 16 AEST.

Results: Honda Indy Toronto Practice 1, Friday July 14, 15:00 – 16:15 local time

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Kyle Kirkwood 27 01:00.8075 23 105.737 24 –.—- –.—-
2 Romain Grosjean 28 01:00.8575 25 105.650 25 0.0500 0.0500
3 Felix Rosenqvist 6 01:00.8607 21 105.645 21 0.0532 0.0032
4 Colton Herta 26 01:00.9135 19 105.553 23 0.1060 0.0528
5 Scott McLaughlin 3 01:00.9700 25 105.455 25 0.1625 0.0565
6 Marcus Ericsson 8 01:00.9940 26 105.414 26 0.1865 0.0240
7 Alexander Rossi 7 01:01.0207 23 105.368 23 0.2132 0.0267
8 Pato O’Ward 5 01:01.1382 26 105.165 26 0.3307 0.1175
9 Josef Newgarden 2 01:01.2419 23 104.987 23 0.4344 0.1037
10 Will Power 12 01:01.2584 25 104.959 25 0.4509 0.0165
11 Scott Dixon 9 01:01.2794 22 104.923 26 0.4719 0.0210
12 Alex Palou 10 01:01.3233 19 104.848 21 0.5158 0.0439
13 Callum Ilott 77 01:01.6128 23 104.355 27 0.8053 0.2895
14 Helio Castroneves 06 01:01.6241 24 104.336 24 0.8166 0.0113
15 David Malukas 18 01:01.6735 21 104.252 21 0.8660 0.0494
16 Graham Rahal 15 01:01.6983 27 104.210 27 0.8908 0.0248
17 Christian Lundgaard 45 01:01.6996 23 104.208 33 0.8921 0.0013
18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 20 01:01.8491 27 103.956 28 1.0416 0.1495
19 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 01:01.9518 20 103.784 20 1.1443 0.1027
20 Agustin Canapino 78 01:02.2066 26 103.359 26 1.3991 0.2548
21 Jack Harvey 30 01:02.4657 20 102.930 28 1.6582 0.2591
22 Marcus Armstrong 11 01:02.5015 31 102.871 34 1.6940 0.0358
23 Rinus VeeKay 21 01:02.5869 26 102.731 29 1.7794 0.0854
24 Sting Ray Robb 51 01:03.1799 30 101.767 32 2.3724 0.5930
25 Benjamin Pedersen 55 01:03.6148 32 101.071 36 2.8073 0.4349
26 Tom Blomqvist 60 01:03.7979 33 100.781 39 2.9904 0.1831
27 Santino Ferrucci 14 01:04.0831 17 100.332 27 3.2756 0.2852

