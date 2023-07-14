> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 14th July, 2023 - 2:32pm

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway in West Sussex, UK. It’s 30 years since the FOS was first held, which has since grown to see 600 cars expected this year, with star drivers, legendary cars and OEMs making it one of the most stimulating experiences for motorsport fans anywhere in the world.

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place July 13-16.

Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Polestar5prototypeGFOS003
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
BentaygaEWBTowingRecord-2
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Goodwood Festival of Speed - 2023
Polestar5prototypeGFOS009

