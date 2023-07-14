> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 1
Friday 14th July, 2023 - 2:32pm
The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway in West Sussex, UK. It’s 30 years since the FOS was first held, which has since grown to see 600 cars expected this year, with star drivers, legendary cars and OEMs making it one of the most stimulating experiences for motorsport fans anywhere in the world.
The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place July 13-16.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]