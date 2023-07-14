France president gives green light to F1 return

France president Emmanuel Macron has offered his full support to the return of the French Grand Prix, calling for an immediate feasibility study into a potential location.

Following a 10-year absence, France returned to the F1 calendar in 2018 at the Paul Ricard Circuit, only to fall by the wayside in the wake of last year’s event after failing to agree a new contract.

There were rumours the race could alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix but such a possibility failed to materialise, leaving France again in limbo despite a French team with an all-French line-up in Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly on the F1 grid.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi, an instrumental figure in securing a race at Paul Ricard, recently wrote to Macron, calling on his support in an attempt to again secure a place for the French GP in F1.

Via the Nice-Matin newspaper, Macron has responded favourably.

He wrote “Be certain that I fully share your ambition. Indeed, as you point out, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events it organises each year, to reconnect with Formula 1, for the enjoyment of all.

“It is about the attractiveness for our country, the influence of our automotive industry, and the innovation to support the decarbonisation of this sector.”

Estrosi, along with French Motorsport Federation president Nicholas Deschaux, has now been entrusted by Macron to carry out “a mission” to find a venue.

“You will be able, as such, to study the various possible national location options, identifying for each their economic model, their compatibility with our ecological commitments, and their possible contribution to territorial and national development,” added Macron.

“You will endeavour in this context to engage in discussions with the rights holders of Formula 1.”

Macron has assured Estrosi and Deschaux they will have the full support of two crucial figures – Bruno Le Maire, finance and economy minister, and sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

As to a possible location, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali suggested the prospect of a street race around Nice prior to last year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Domenicali’s comments were seen at the time as nothing more than a bargaining chip in a bid to get the Automobile Club de Monaco to sign a new deal, whilst Estrosi later dismissed the prospect.

With Macron’s blessing now, however, it may be a fresh avenue Estrosi would be willing to explore.

Paris has also been tentatively suggested in the past but this would almost certainly pose major problems logistically given the time required, and disruption caused in the construction of a major city circuit.