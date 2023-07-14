Archerfield Speedway site sold for $19.1 million

The site of Archerfield Speedway, in southern Brisbane, has sold for $19.1 million following the facility’s closure last month.

After 44 years, Archerfield hosted its final night of speedway competition on Saturday, June 3, when Luke Oldfield won the sprintcar feature.

Located in an industrial area in the suburb of Acacia Ridge, notwithstanding the speedway’s name, its days were long considered numbered.

The site was put on the market through Cushman & Wakefield and CG Property Group in August last year, before its closure at the end of the 2022-23 racing season was confirmed in December.

According to the CG Property Group agent Michael Callow, the parcel of land comprised of 55-81 Colebard Street has now been sold to Lantrak Resource Management.

He describes that buyer as a “leading national material re-use, land remediation, and plant hire group,” which is something of a coincidence given Archerfield Speedway was built by Ron Wanless, of Wanless Waste Management.

Archerfield’s demise has led to calls from speedway figures for a new track in Brisbane, with the nearest facility being located in Toowoomba.

PICTURES: The Last Race at Archerfield Speedway