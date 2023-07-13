Newcastle-Port Stephens permanent circuit open to Supercars talks

Management of the new Circuit Italia venue in the Newcastle-Port Stephens area is open to a conversation with Supercars about hosting an event.

As reported earlier today by Speedcafe, surfacing work is underway in earnest at Circuit Italia, with the first laps in anger tentatively scheduled to take place in September.

The venue is located in the Port Stephens local government area which borders that of Newcastle, around 20 minutes by road from the Newcastle Airport which services the region.

Built such that it would be capable of holding a Supercars event, with some temporary installations in the pits, Circuit Italia could theoretically be an alternative for the Newcastle 500.

That event was held for the final time under its inaugural contract back in March, and its renewal is considered a strong prospect by championship chiefs despite some vocal opposition from local residents.

Circuit Italia’s General Manager is Damien White, who won the Bathurst 12 Hour as a driver in 2008 and 2009 before going on to work for Supercars in a variety of roles over several years, including Motorsport Operations Manager.

He told Speedcafe that circuit owner Matthew Higgins is indifferent to the idea of hosting the championship, although he could see positives.

“Matt does not care one way or the other,” said White.

“I see, through my own past experience, the potential benefit in conducting it at our permanent circuit.

“However, there have been no conversations with Supercars.”

Circuit Italia would be a much-needed boost for motorsport and automotive enthusiasts in New South Wales.

The state has been somewhat starved of permanent race tracks, particularly in recent times, with only Sydney Motorsport Park in operation at present.

Circuit Italia, however, is located only around two hours’ drive north of Sydney, on the corner of the Pacific Highway and the Italia Road from which it takes its name, on top of its proximity to the airport which services the Newcastle-Port Stephens area.

It’s undulating, three-kilometre layout has been likened to those of two much-loved Sydney circuits which closed years ago to make way for housing estates, namely Amaroo Park and Oran Park.

