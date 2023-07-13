Jones to come home with new Porsche team

Reigning Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Champion Harri Jones will return to Australia in October this year and race the final two rounds of the championship. He will be in familiar colours, but with a brand-new team.

Currently competing with two teams in Europe, in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Carrera Cup Germany, he will contest the domestic one-make rounds at the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500. For the first time it will be in his own team, Jones Motorsport.

“The Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500 are two events I always look forward to most on the Carrera Cup Australia calendar,” Jones said.

“I’m so excited to be returning as the reigning Champion and to expand our team with the support of our amazing major partners, Hastings Deering and MacKellar Group.

“My time in Europe so far has been incredible, I’ve been fortunate enough to join forces with the best teams in Porsche one-make racing worldwide and race in not one, but two incredibly competitive championships.

“I’ve developed so much as a racing driver and have gained so much experience within the sport. I’m confident that we will be able to put that all to good use and showcase our team back on home soil.”

MacKellar Group and Hastings Deering were pivotal to his 2022 Championship success and have remained with him throughout his European debut.

“This year marks five years with the MacKellar Group and my second year partnering with Hastings Deering. Both companies have really embraced the partnership across their respective teams, which has been brilliant for me to also be a part of personally.”

In the first few overseas races, classified as a Rookie in both championships, Jones has taken five Rookie podiums and several top five outright finishes.

The 24-year-old Queensland native began his career in the 2016 Australian Formula Ford Championship. Since then, he racked up 90 top three places, 46 race wins and three Australian Championships.

Before the Carrera Cup title last year, he was the 2018 Australian F3 Champion and 2019 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Champion.