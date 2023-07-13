Bathurst and Sandown Tickford pairings confirmed

Tickford has confirmed who will drive with who across it four cars in this year’s Supercars enduros.

The Campbellfield squad has confirmed that Cam Waters will drive with James Moffat in the #6 Monster Mustang for the third consecutive year, while James Courtney will be joined by Zak Best, who partnered with Thomas Randle in 2022.

Randle will share the Castrol #55 Mustang with Garry Jacobson, who won the Dunlop Super2 Series title with Tickford, in 2016, and drove its #56 entry in the 2017 enduros.

Rookie Delcan Fraser – who drove a Supercheap Auto Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard entry with Craig Lowndes in his Bathurst debut last year – will be joined by Tyler Everingham in the #56 Tradie Mustang.

“Moff, Zak and Gas Pedal are already familiar with the team and the crew and having Tyler join the driver group is giving us a great mix of youth and experience. He’s already got a couple of trips to the Mountain under his belt so we’re looking forward to seeing what him and Declan can do.”

Having already announced the four co-drivers for the team, Tickford had not confirmed who each driver would pair with.

All four co-drivers will take part in a ride day on July 31 at Sydney Motorsport Park following of the next round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship at the same venue on July 28-30

Tickford’s test day on May 31 was due to see its co-drivers test (sans Everingham, who had commitments elsewhere), but the inclement weather that saw its May 30 rookie test day for Fraser and Randle (who is still eligible to test as a rookie) abandoned thwarted progress the next day.

That test day then turned into a parity for Supercars with Cam Waters behind the wheel of Fraser’s #56 Mustang, given than his one #6 had suffered significant damage at the Darwin Supercars round after an engine fire.

The 2023 Sandown 500 takes place on September 15-17 ahead of the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.