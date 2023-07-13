Australian Grand Prix confirms Auld as CEO

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has formally confirmed Travis Auld will become chief executive officer of the organisation.

Auld’s appointment was widely expected following a lengthy recruitment process after Andrew Westacott announced in February that he would leave the position.

“I am looking forward to leading one of the biggest and best international events in the country,” said Auld.

“I want to thank the Victorian Government, specifically the premier and sports minister along with the AGPC board led by Paul Little for the opportunity to lead the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“The possibilities are endless on the back of the extraordinary growth that F1 has experienced globally along with Moto GP going from strength to strength.

“My role is to ensure we deliver two world-class events that are the best possible experience for drivers, riders, teams, and fans from across the globe.”

Auld will take up the position on August 14, taking up the role having been executive general manager finance, clubs and broadcast for the AFL.

“Travis is a driven leader and is well placed to ensure the AGPC builds on its recent growth to deliver two of the most prestigious motorsport events in Australia,” said Ben Carroll, acting minister for tourism, sport and major events in Victoria.

“I look forward to working with Mr Auld and the AGPC Board to ensure that we continue to deliver the best motor racing events anywhere in the world that bring big benefits to our state.

“I’d also like to thank Andrew Westacott for his dedicated leadership of the AGPC over the past 11 years – he did an outstanding job.

Paul Little, outgoing chairman of the AGPC, added: “I am very pleased to announce Travis as our new CEO who brings a wealth of sports, entertainment and business experience.

“Travis is an outstanding leader and person and he joins the Corporation at an exciting growth period for both our major international events in Formula 1 and MotoGP.”