Asphalt trucks move in on Newcastle-Port Stephens Circuit Italia

Asphalting on a new ‘international-standard’ racing circuit near Newcastle has begun this week, promising a racing venue with elevation changes not seen in Australia since the now extinct Amaroo and Oran Park facilities on the outskirts of Sydney.

The brainchild of local businessman Matthew Higgins, Circuit Italia is located 30 minutes just north of Newcastle in the Hunter Valley of NSW and less than 20 minutes from the region’s major airport.

Planning for a permanent circuit alongside the existing Ringwood Motor Racing Complex in Port Stephens began in 2013, with Higgins confirming an original $12 million investment in the project in July 2016.

Named after its address on Italia Road, construction commenced in 2017 and 30 percent of the project was completed before Higgins put a ‘pause’ on the facility while he concentrated on other projects.

Construction on the 3.0km, 15-turn circuit has been full-steam ahead for some time but came to life this week when the asphalt trucks moved in, according to circuit General Manager and Australian motorsport stalwart, Damien White.

The circuit and more than 16,000sqm of open space will provide an opportunity for the venue to become a motorsport and entertainment hub for the region.

“We’re naturally excited to see the asphalt work commence this week,” said White, a former racer turned administrator.

“There’s a book in detailing what it takes to get to this point, but we’ve kept almost silent on our progress, because pictures of dirt aren’t always convincing.

“Conversations starting with, ‘We’re going to’ mean about as much as photo realistic renders and ambitious statements.

“We’ve deliberately waited until we can start the conversation with ‘We have’. We know there have been doubters and detractors, However, we knew what we wanted to do, and, despite all the hurdles, we’ve simply got on with the job of doing it.”

White, who has raced on most circuits in Australia, is genuinely excited about the prospect of what the new track will bring to both competitors and spectators.

“I have raced on most circuits in Australia, including ones that have long been replaced by homes,” said White.

“The changes in elevation, challenging cambers and blind crests will bring back memories of Amaroo Park and Oran Park to those that know them.

“To those that don’t, they will know what they’ve missed, and more!

“By way of example, the sharp rise of Turn 10 reminds me of The Cutting at Bathurst, except you approach it on a sharp decline, and you exit to a blind crest, where braking for Turn 11 will start as soon as you peak the crest. It’s breathtaking.”

White said it is planned for the venue to become a home for an array of varied events that will see it used 12 months of the year.

“We have more than 16,000sqm of open-air space next to the airport and in the middle of Newcastle and Port Stephens tourism destinations, which is perfect for many types of events,” he said.

“Most people would call it the ‘pit area’, however as with most of our decisions, we’ve applied a first principles approach and when you think about a 16,000sqm area simply pasted with asphalt, it’s a massively underutilised space to say it’s basically reserved for parking trucks.

“We don’t even have your typical pit lane building. We have of course considered, and allowed for, the temporary infrastructure that you see at other major motorsport events, but other than for that style of event, a permanent pit building wouldn’t operate at capacity.

“We opted to build the buildings that will service our day-to-day circuit operations in a different location, and they can also go towards servicing other types of events.”

Weather permitting, a race car could turn laps at the new venue by the end of September.

“We’re advised the asphalt will take 10 shifts”, said White.

“We will then allow for an eight-week curing period, during which no cars will attack it.

“While it’s curing, the Armco will be installed, and the run-off gravel will continue to roll in, and the circuit control system will be installed.

“As far as when the first timed lap will occur, while we are targeting mid-September, we’ll let you know after it’s happened so we can say, ‘we have’ rather than tell you now ‘we’re going to’.