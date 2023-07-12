Williams fans select Gulf livery for trio of grands prix

Williams fans have caused a surprise with their selection of a special Gulf livery that will be showcased at three grands prix later this year.

A remarkable 180,000 votes were cast in the fan livery competition that saw four distinct designs go head to head to determine which will be run at the Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grands Prix.

The winner proved to be the ‘Bolder than Bold’ (see main image), beating the pre-vote favourite of ‘Heritage’ in the final after ‘Visionary’ and ‘Contemporary’ had been ousted in the first round.

‘Bolder than Bold’ will now be seen on the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant at the trio of races in the Far and Middle East.

It proved to be a remarkably close vote, with the winning livery securing 51.9 percent. The design has been described as embodying “more than just being brave, heroic, or fearless. It represents an unwavering commitment to never giving up and always approaching challenges with confidence. Gulf and Williams Racing share a resolute belief in being bold on and off the track”.

The livery will be initially showcased at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 13-16.

Williams team principal James Vowles said: “This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team.

“The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future.

“This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones added: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history.

“The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike. Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results.

“Gulf’s iconic colours have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”