Williams boss details Brexit impact on F1 teams

Williams boss James Vowles has offered insight into how Brexit has impacted F1 teams based out of the United Kingdom competing in Europe.

The United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union in early 2020 following a referendum four years earlier.

A negotiation period preceded the withdrawal, which has seen consequences across all sectors.

Motorsport has also been impacted, with Vowles shedding light on what the UK-based F1 teams must go through to race on the continent.

“The main thing is that so we’re doing a couple of hundred carnets at the moment to move items in and out,” he explained.

“One of the restrictions that imposes is, for example, should we go to Imola, which is what we did and items get damaged, you still have to return everything back to the UK.

“Furthermore, in terms of calendar construct, you can’t go UK, Imola, Canada, for example; you have to go UK, Imola, back to the UK, clear items out of carnet, and then on to other countries.

“So there’s a movement of componentry that isn’t helpful at the moment to the sporting, including optimising the calendar.

“There’s movement of people as well that is difficult, so there’s elements of definitely more latency, or more lost time getting through airports on both sides.”

A carnet is a customs document that allows the duty-free temporary import of goods, described as a ‘passport for goods’ of sorts.

Last week, team bosses met with Rishi Sunak, prime minister of the United Kingdom, at Downing Street.

Organised by Formula 1, the meeting was primarily to emphasise the value the sport offers the domestic economy, contributing a claimed £10 billion.

Also present at the meeting was Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport).

While there, pinch points experienced by teams post-Brexit were discussed, with Vowles suggesting there are potential resolutions to some of the issues.

“It was a very good conversation,” he said.

“I think it’s certainly from what I understand the first time we’ve engaged really well with government, and government were very receptive to where we are.

“They understand where British Motor Sport is; they’re supportive of it.

“And there were various items in place, for example, for musicians – I know very different, that’s one musical instrument – but a little bit more freedom around that, and there’s discussions whether that can apply to motorsport as well.”

McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, added: “It was great that Stefano pulled that all together.

“Government’s very supportive of Formula 1, recognises how much Formula 1 contributes to the economy and the entertainment in the country.

“It’s more around the logistics and supply chain that, if we can work together on to free up, will make everyone’s life a little bit easier.”

Seven of Formula 1’s 10 teams are based out of the UK, with Ferrari, Sauber, and Scuderia AlphaTauri the only exceptions.