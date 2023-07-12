VODCAST: Ricciardo returns to F1 after de Vries gets axed

Daniel Ricciardo’s comeback is on, with the Aussie set to see out the final 12 races of the season in the AlphaTauri seat formerly occupied by Nyck de Vries.

But what can we expect from the eight-time race winner in the slowest car on the grid, and should Sergio Pérez be worried about his Red Bull Racing seat?

You can also catch an audio-only Pit Talk on Spotify.