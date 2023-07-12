Skaife designed Brisbane Auto Mall cancelled

The Brisbane Auto Mall project has been cancelled due to a ‘number of factors’.

Due to open in a matter months, a joint statement from Brisbane Airport Corporation and Eagers Automotive has confirmed that the project will not go ahead.

“A mutual decision has been made to not proceed with the Auto Mall project at Brisbane Airport,” said the statement.

“This decision has been driven by a number of factors, including the economics of a performance track in a changing world.”

“Brisbane Airport Corporation is committed to continuing to develop a multi-purpose precinct which locals and visitors can enjoy in the years to come. This site is three times larger than South Bank Parklands, so it is important for us to take the time to plan this area right,” said Martin Ryan, Executive General Manager Commercial at Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC).

BAC told Speedcafe that it would not add any further information at this time.

The 51.3-hectare parcel of land adjacent Brisbane International Airport was to feature a cross-section of automotive ‘purposes’, with ASX-listed AP Eagers – Australia’s largest automotive dealership business – with exhibition and conference activities, an event area, driver training schools and regional offices around the Skaife designed test-track.

Skaife’s design consultancy with iEDM has been involved in work at countless racetracks, including the Newcastle East Street Circuit, the upgrades to the Albert Park layout, as well as preliminary design work on the Bathurst second circuit, which is now on hold after Federal funding was pulled.

The circuit was to have a skid pan, high-speed straights and off-road areas to facilitate OEM launch events, driver training engineering and corporate days.

It’s a blow to south-east Queensland, where late last year a Parliamentary Friend of Motorsport initiative was announced with the intention of encouraging participation in motorsport and fostering talent for the motor industry’s ‘smart jobs’.

“Opening in 2024, BNE Auto Mall is the largest, most visionary, and eagerly anticipated mixed-use development of its kind in Australia, and it will be a game-changer when it comes to the way in which people buy and experience motor vehicles,” said BAC CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff in 2021.