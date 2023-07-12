> News > Formula 1

Ricciardo F1 return reaction

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 12th July, 2023 - 1:53am

Daniel Ricciardo is back and the news has lit up the social media world

Daniel Ricciardo is back and the news has sparked a flood of reaction on social media – Image: Charles Coates/XPB

It’s official! Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, and the news has sparked an unsurprising frenzy of reaction.

Ricciardo is to join AlphaTauri on loan for the remainder of this season with immediate effect after the team ruthlessly opted to axe Nyck de Vries, who was only given 10 grands prix to prove himself.

Naturally, the news that Ricciardo will be back on the F1 grid from the forthcoming Hungarian Grand Prix has been greeted with overwhelming approval, but also a degree of sadness with the brutality at the way De Vries has been treated.

Here is the best of the reaction on social media.

