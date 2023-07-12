> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Ricciardo at Toro Rosso
Wednesday 12th July, 2023 - 5:58pm
Following news that Daniel Ricciardo will rejoin the F1 grid with Scuderia AlphaTauri, take a look back on his last stint with the team.
Ricciardo raced for Toro Rosso, as the operation was then known, in 2012 and 2013 before earning a promotion to Red Bull Racing alongside Sebastian Vettel.
A decade on, the Australian is back, stepping in to replace Nyck de Vries after 10 races.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]